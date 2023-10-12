Alliance is a science fiction game that lets you play in settings inspired by Firefly, Blake's 7, and Cowboy Bebop. You play down-on-your-luck characters flying a ship, living from job to job while evading the influence of the Alliance, a dictatorial central government.

Alliance uses the QuestWorlds™ rules. QuestWorlds is a rules-light, easy-play game that resolves conflicts quickly. Characters are described narratively, focusing on imagination, not detailed simulation. You can get the free SRD version here.

The Alliance game book layout has clean typography and is inspired by the art-free 1977 Traveller Little Black Books. With no art, you can use your imagination as to what 'My Alliance Universe' or 'My Federation Universe' looks like.



Right now the game is still in development. Planned enhancements include:

Pregenerated Characters (ideal for con games)

Rules Summary Sheet

GM Summary Sheet

A second phase of the project will add a separate Referee's Guide with numerous random tables and tools to create adventures

See other changes you'd like? Leave us feedback and let us know!





(Sample Form-Fillable Character Sheet)